SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities Logo

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities

by SafeStack

Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities

Application Security Commercial
Hybrid|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
OwaspWeb SecuritySecure Development
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Application Security26 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities Description

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is a training course designed for developers and testers. The course teaches how to identify and remediate OWASP Top 10 web application security vulnerabilities. The course is part of SafeStack's application security course catalog, which covers various topics across the software development lifecycle. It targets software team members at different experience levels, from beginners to experienced professionals. The training content is available through SafeStack's platform or as licensed SCORM content for deployment in existing learning management systems. The course focuses on practical skills for securing web applications by addressing common vulnerability classes. This course is categorized under the "Tester" role but is also relevant for developers. It complements other SafeStack courses including API security vulnerabilities and security foundations for software testing.

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities FAQ

Common questions about SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities developed by SafeStack. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with OWASP, Web Security, Secure Development.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery Logo
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery

Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices

0
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content Logo
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content

OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers

0
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training Logo
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training

Application security training course for software developers covering SDL

0
Immersive Labs App Security Training Logo
Immersive Labs App Security Training

Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.

0
NINJIO Secure Code Logo
NINJIO Secure Code

AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox