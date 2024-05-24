SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities
Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities
Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities Description
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is a training course designed for developers and testers. The course teaches how to identify and remediate OWASP Top 10 web application security vulnerabilities. The course is part of SafeStack's application security course catalog, which covers various topics across the software development lifecycle. It targets software team members at different experience levels, from beginners to experienced professionals. The training content is available through SafeStack's platform or as licensed SCORM content for deployment in existing learning management systems. The course focuses on practical skills for securing web applications by addressing common vulnerability classes. This course is categorized under the "Tester" role but is also relevant for developers. It complements other SafeStack courses including API security vulnerabilities and security foundations for software testing.
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities FAQ
Common questions about SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities developed by SafeStack. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with OWASP, Web Security, Secure Development.
ALTERNATIVES
Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices
OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
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