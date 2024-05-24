Secure Code Warrior Trust Score Description

Secure Code Warrior Trust Score is a benchmarking and assessment tool that evaluates the secure coding skills of development teams and measures the effectiveness of application security programs. The product aggregates individual developer security expertise data as developers use the Secure Code Warrior Learning Platform. The tool uses an algorithm that leverages over 20 million learning data points from more than 250,000 learners across 600+ organizations to provide industry benchmarking capabilities. Organizations can compare their security program performance against industry peers and sector-specific benchmarks, including global, banking and financial services, and technology sectors. Trust Score provides visibility into security program effectiveness through reporting and analytics. Reports can be filtered by programming language, team, or vulnerability category to identify areas requiring improvement and coaching opportunities. The tool helps organizations assess their current security posture, identify optimization areas, and track progress over time. The product is designed for AppSec teams and CISOs to gain understanding of their development team's secure coding competencies. It supports compliance efforts with industry standards including OWASP, NIST, ISO, PCI DSS, and GDPR. Trust Score aims to help organizations reduce risk, achieve regulatory compliance, and prevent common software vulnerabilities before they reach production.