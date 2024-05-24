CMD+CTRL Base Camp Logo

CMD+CTRL Base Camp

by CMD+CTRL Security

Skills development platform for secure software development training

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DevsecopsOwaspCyber RangeEducation
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CMD+CTRL Base Camp Description

CMD+CTRL Base Camp is a skills development platform designed to train software development teams in secure coding practices and application security. The platform provides training content tailored to various roles across the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), including developers, architects, scrum masters, QA test engineers, DevOps, and cloud engineers. The platform offers over 250 courses covering multiple programming languages (Java, Python, C#, C++, .NET, Node.js, PHP, Kotlin), platforms (Android, iOS, Cloud, Linux, Mobile), and frameworks aligned with industry standards such as OWASP, PCI, NIST, GDPR, NICE, ISO, CWE, MITRE ATT&CK, and Microsoft SDL. Base Camp combines micro-modules, 125+ guided labs, and 11 cyber range environments to provide hands-on, practical training experiences. The platform features role-based learning paths, progressive learner journeys, and skills assessments to help organizations build secure development capabilities. The platform includes analytics and reporting tools that enable organizations to track learner progress, demonstrate compliance, deliver executive summaries, and motivate underperformers. Training content covers DevSecOps, infrastructure security, and testing practices. Base Camp supports Single Sign-On (SSO) for user authentication and allows organizations to customize training modules to meet specific compliance requirements, including FedRAMP initiatives.

CMD+CTRL Base Camp FAQ

Common questions about CMD+CTRL Base Camp including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CMD+CTRL Base Camp is Skills development platform for secure software development training developed by CMD+CTRL Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS, OWASP, Cyber Range.

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