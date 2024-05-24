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SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security

by SafeStack

Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Zero Trust ArchitectureSecure DevelopmentSecurity Architecture
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SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security Description

SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is an online training course designed for application development teams and architects. The course addresses the paradigm shift from centrally managed applications and trusted zones to cloud-centric technology environments. The training takes approximately 1 hour to complete and covers Zero Trust architecture fundamentals, maturity models, and implementation strategies within application development contexts. Upon completion, participants receive a Security in Practice: Zero Trust certification through Credly. The course is structured into multiple modules covering introduction to Zero Trust concepts, the Zero Trust maturity model, basic tenets of Zero Trust, maturity assessment methods, and initial steps toward Zero Trust architecture implementation. The curriculum focuses on helping development teams make informed decisions about security architecture for their solutions and organizations. The training is categorized under the Architect role and addresses the increasing mandate for Zero Trust approaches by governments and clients globally. The course emphasizes practical application of Zero Trust principles within software development and architecture practices.

SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security FAQ

Common questions about SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security developed by SafeStack. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust Architecture, Secure Development, Security Architecture.

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