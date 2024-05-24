Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery Logo

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery

by Security University

Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices

Application Security Commercial
On-Premises|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Secure DevelopmentSoftware SecurityWeb SecurityReverse Engineering+1
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Application Security26 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery Description

The Q/SSE (Qualified Software Security Expert) Certificate Program of Mastery is a comprehensive training program focused on secure software development and coding practices. The program consists of 13 courses totaling 520 hours of instructor-led, face-to-face training delivered over a maximum of 7 years. The curriculum covers secure coding techniques, SQL injection prevention, input sanitization, Microsoft SDL implementation, software testing, penetration testing, web application security, reverse engineering, and defensive programming practices. The program addresses OWASP vulnerabilities and extends beyond them to cover 19 specific web application attacks targeting clients, state, data, and servers. Students learn to identify and mitigate Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) software weaknesses, idiosyncrasies, faults, and flaws. The program includes both theoretical coursework and practical validation through hands-on labs and exams. Each course requires passing an exam, with a minimum score of 70% required for the Q/SSE certification. The program is aligned with DCWF Work Roles including Secure Software Assessor (SP-WRL-002) and Network Operations Specialist (OM-WRL-004). It is a SCHEV-approved vocational non-college degree certificate program. Admission requires demonstrated knowledge of TCP/IP protocols. Target audience includes software testers, developers, development and test managers, security auditors, information security analysts, consultants, and anyone involved in software production.

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery FAQ

Common questions about Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices developed by Security University. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Secure Development, Software Security, Web Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities Logo
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities

Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities

0
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content Logo
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content

OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers

0
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training Logo
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training

Application security training course for software developers covering SDL

0
NINJIO Secure Code Logo
NINJIO Secure Code

AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding

0
Avatao Compliance Training Logo
Avatao Compliance Training

Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox