Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery Description

The Q/SSE (Qualified Software Security Expert) Certificate Program of Mastery is a comprehensive training program focused on secure software development and coding practices. The program consists of 13 courses totaling 520 hours of instructor-led, face-to-face training delivered over a maximum of 7 years. The curriculum covers secure coding techniques, SQL injection prevention, input sanitization, Microsoft SDL implementation, software testing, penetration testing, web application security, reverse engineering, and defensive programming practices. The program addresses OWASP vulnerabilities and extends beyond them to cover 19 specific web application attacks targeting clients, state, data, and servers. Students learn to identify and mitigate Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) software weaknesses, idiosyncrasies, faults, and flaws. The program includes both theoretical coursework and practical validation through hands-on labs and exams. Each course requires passing an exam, with a minimum score of 70% required for the Q/SSE certification. The program is aligned with DCWF Work Roles including Secure Software Assessor (SP-WRL-002) and Network Operations Specialist (OM-WRL-004). It is a SCHEV-approved vocational non-college degree certificate program. Admission requires demonstrated knowledge of TCP/IP protocols. Target audience includes software testers, developers, development and test managers, security auditors, information security analysts, consultants, and anyone involved in software production.