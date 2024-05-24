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Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management

by Secure Code Warrior

Developer risk mgmt platform for secure coding training & vulnerability reduction

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Secure DevelopmentSecurity Culture
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Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management Description

Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management is a platform designed to help organizations measure, manage, and mitigate application security risks introduced during the software development lifecycle. The platform focuses on reducing developer-introduced vulnerabilities through training, governance, and benchmarking capabilities. The platform includes SCW Trust Score, a benchmarking system that assesses an organization's secure coding skills and enables comparison against industry peers. SCW Trust Agent provides visibility into developers working with code repositories and allows configuration of policies to enforce security training requirements based on the languages used in code commits. The Learning Platform offers hands-on training activities covering over 600 vulnerability topics across 70+ languages and frameworks, including AI/LLM security. The training content is designed to be accessible on-demand and integrates into existing development workflows. The platform integrates with various SDLC tools including developer tools, application security tools, code management systems, learning management systems, and automation tools. It supports organizations at different program maturity levels through customer support, customer success services, and optional program strategy services. The platform aims to help organizations establish security-first development practices by providing comprehensive training, policy enforcement, and metrics to track security program effectiveness over time.

Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management is Developer risk mgmt platform for secure coding training & vulnerability reduction developed by Secure Code Warrior. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Secure Development, Security Culture.

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