BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training Logo

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training

Application security training course for software developers covering SDL

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training Description

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is an application security course designed for software developers. The training consists of four three-hour sessions delivered over two weeks, available as private recordings on YouTube in English or Ukrainian. The course covers material recommended by OWASP Software Assurance Maturity Model (SAMM) and focuses on five application security practices: Training and Awareness, Secure Architecture Design, Application Threat Modeling, Secure Coding Practices, and Application Security Testing. The curriculum includes OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, security engineering principles, threat modeling, security testing methodologies, and secure coding techniques. The training combines theoretical and practical sessions. Students participate in hands-on threat modeling exercises, security testing labs, and code review sessions. The course covers topics including cyber threats, attack vectors, vulnerability risk assessment using CVSS, the Mitre ATT&CK framework, secure application protocols, and software supply chain security. Practical components include threat modeling with OWASP Threat Dragon, security testing exercises in PortSwigger Web Security Academy, and code security review in OWASP Secure Flag. The training is suitable for software development teams with no prior security knowledge required and includes private chat support for interaction with trainers during and after the course.

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training FAQ

Common questions about BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is Application security training course for software developers covering SDL developed by BSG. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, OWASP, Secure Development.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →