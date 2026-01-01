BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training Description

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is an application security course designed for software developers. The training consists of four three-hour sessions delivered over two weeks, available as private recordings on YouTube in English or Ukrainian. The course covers material recommended by OWASP Software Assurance Maturity Model (SAMM) and focuses on five application security practices: Training and Awareness, Secure Architecture Design, Application Threat Modeling, Secure Coding Practices, and Application Security Testing. The curriculum includes OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, security engineering principles, threat modeling, security testing methodologies, and secure coding techniques. The training combines theoretical and practical sessions. Students participate in hands-on threat modeling exercises, security testing labs, and code review sessions. The course covers topics including cyber threats, attack vectors, vulnerability risk assessment using CVSS, the Mitre ATT&CK framework, secure application protocols, and software supply chain security. Practical components include threat modeling with OWASP Threat Dragon, security testing exercises in PortSwigger Web Security Academy, and code security review in OWASP Secure Flag. The training is suitable for software development teams with no prior security knowledge required and includes private chat support for interaction with trainers during and after the course.