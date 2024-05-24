NINJIO Secure Code Description

NINJIO Secure Code is an application security training platform designed for software development teams. The platform provides secure coding training that integrates into software development workflows and aims to help developers write secure code. The platform offers three learning pathways: role-based courses tailored to specific developer duties, team pathways for groups contributing to the software development lifecycle, and comprehensive training designed to fit into development sprints. Training content is aligned with compliance standards including SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST frameworks. The platform deploys training based on user roles within the organization. NINJIO Secure Code is designed to be integrated into existing development workflows and schedules, allowing teams to complete training without disrupting productivity. The training content is created by industry experts and focuses on teaching developers that security is a fundamental component of code quality rather than an additional task.