SecureFlag Secure Coding Training Description

SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a hands-on training platform designed to help developers, DevOps engineers, cloud engineers, QA engineers, architects, and technical managers write more secure software throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). The platform provides training through real-world labs hosted in virtualized desktop environments, each pre-configured with a full development setup. Learners work directly in realistic development environments rather than simulated or abstract exercises. Key characteristics of the platform: - Covers 45+ technologies and over 150 vulnerability types - Labs are designed for multiple technical roles including developers, DevOps, cloud, QA, and architects - Each lab runs in a virtualized desktop computer with a fully configured development environment - Includes a tailored customer success service to assist organizations in setting up and running training programs The platform targets enterprise organizations looking to reduce security-related rework and vulnerabilities introduced during development. According to the vendor, organizations using the platform have reported: - 21% average reduction in time spent on security rework over 12 months - 27% average reduction in new security tickets over 12 months - 24% average reduction in time required to fix vulnerabilities over 12 months The training content focuses on secure coding practices, addressing the fact that a significant proportion of vulnerabilities are introduced at the development stage. The platform is positioned as an enterprise training solution with a dedicated customer success component.