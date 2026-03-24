Hands-on secure coding training platform for Developers, DevOps, cloud & QA engineers.
Hands-on secure coding training platform for Developers, DevOps, cloud & QA engineers.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a hands-on training platform designed to help developers, DevOps engineers, cloud engineers, QA engineers, architects, and technical managers write more secure software throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). The platform provides training through real-world labs hosted in virtualized desktop environments, each pre-configured with a full development setup. Learners work directly in realistic development environments rather than simulated or abstract exercises. Key characteristics of the platform: - Covers 45+ technologies and over 150 vulnerability types - Labs are designed for multiple technical roles including developers, DevOps, cloud, QA, and architects - Each lab runs in a virtualized desktop computer with a fully configured development environment - Includes a tailored customer success service to assist organizations in setting up and running training programs The platform targets enterprise organizations looking to reduce security-related rework and vulnerabilities introduced during development. According to the vendor, organizations using the platform have reported: - 21% average reduction in time spent on security rework over 12 months - 27% average reduction in new security tickets over 12 months - 24% average reduction in time required to fix vulnerabilities over 12 months The training content focuses on secure coding practices, addressing the fact that a significant proportion of vulnerabilities are introduced at the development stage. The platform is positioned as an enterprise training solution with a dedicated customer success component.
Common questions about SecureFlag Secure Coding Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is Hands-on secure coding training platform for Developers, DevOps, cloud & QA engineers, developed by SecureFlag. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Secure Development, Education, Lab.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training offers the following core capabilities:
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training integrates natively with jira, Slack, Teams, Sonarqube, sarif, scorm, lms, github, gitlab, ide, SSO, okta, entra ID, azure boards, OpenAPI and 1 more. Integration support lets security teams connect SecureFlag Secure Coding Training to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is built for security teams handling Secure Development, Education, Lab, DEVSECOPS. It supports workflows including real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, support for 45+ technologies, virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments. Teams typically adopt SecureFlag Secure Coding Training when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secureflag-secure-coding-training
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://secureflag.com/ or contact SecureFlag directly.
Popular alternatives to SecureFlag Secure Coding Training include:
Compare all SecureFlag Secure Coding Training alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secureflag-secure-coding-training
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is for security teams and organizations that need Secure Development, Education, Lab, DEVSECOPS, OWASP. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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