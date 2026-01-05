PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking
Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking
Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking Description
PentesterLab is an online training platform focused on web application security and penetration testing skills development. The platform provides over 600 hands-on labs featuring real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, allowing users to practice manual exploitation techniques in live environments rather than emulated systems. The platform includes over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles that guide users through vulnerability exploitation and code review processes. Content covers web security fundamentals through advanced topics, with emphasis on understanding vulnerabilities at the code and logic level. Users can progress through structured learning paths organized into badges, earning certificates of completion to demonstrate technical proficiency. The platform teaches manual exploitation techniques and encourages users to build custom tools and scripts rather than relying solely on automated security tools. PentesterLab offers both free exercises for beginners and PRO subscription access to advanced content. PRO members receive direct support from experts when encountering difficulties with exercises. The platform also provides in-person and online live training sessions focused on code review and secure coding practices. All curriculum content is created in-house to maintain consistency and technical accuracy. The platform is designed for self-paced learning, allowing users to complete exercises and review materials on their own schedule. Target users include penetration testers, application security engineers, red team members, and security professionals seeking to develop web application security skills.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking FAQ
Common questions about PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking is Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review developed by PentesterLab. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, Web Security, Penetration Testing.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership