Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion Description
The Certified Security Champion (CSC) is a training certification program designed to help developers and security professionals identify and fix code vulnerabilities using CI/CD tools. The course provides hands-on, self-paced learning through browser-based lab access with 24/7 instructor support. The program covers foundational application security concepts, secure code review practices, risk management, threat modeling, DevSecOps basics, infrastructure as code security, and agile communication skills. Students learn to embed security practices while creating, running, and maintaining modern applications. Prerequisites include understanding of web application development or testing and foundational knowledge of the software development life cycle. The certification aims to build solid foundations in application security landscape, infrastructure security knowledge, and the wide range of skills required to be a security champion. The course is structured into chapters covering AppSec basics, secure code review, risk management, threat modeling, DevSecOps fundamentals, infrastructure as code security, and agile collaboration skills. Upon completion, participants receive the Certified Security Champion certification. The program is priced at $599 and is part of Practical DevSecOps's broader portfolio of security training certifications focused on DevSecOps, cloud-native security, container security, API security, and supply chain security.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion FAQ
Common questions about Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities developed by Practical DevSecOps. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS, App Security, Online Learning.
ALTERNATIVES
Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams.
A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.
Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix
Skills development platform for secure software development training
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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