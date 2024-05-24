Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion Description

The Certified Security Champion (CSC) is a training certification program designed to help developers and security professionals identify and fix code vulnerabilities using CI/CD tools. The course provides hands-on, self-paced learning through browser-based lab access with 24/7 instructor support. The program covers foundational application security concepts, secure code review practices, risk management, threat modeling, DevSecOps basics, infrastructure as code security, and agile communication skills. Students learn to embed security practices while creating, running, and maintaining modern applications. Prerequisites include understanding of web application development or testing and foundational knowledge of the software development life cycle. The certification aims to build solid foundations in application security landscape, infrastructure security knowledge, and the wide range of skills required to be a security champion. The course is structured into chapters covering AppSec basics, secure code review, risk management, threat modeling, DevSecOps fundamentals, infrastructure as code security, and agile collaboration skills. Upon completion, participants receive the Certified Security Champion certification. The program is priced at $599 and is part of Practical DevSecOps's broader portfolio of security training certifications focused on DevSecOps, cloud-native security, container security, API security, and supply chain security.