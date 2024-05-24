SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook Description

SafeStack Security Built-in Developer's Playbook is a training course designed to help software developers integrate security into their development workflows. The course is structured as a series of playbook-styled modules that provide practical guidance for common software development tasks. The course takes approximately 1 hour to complete and consists of stand-alone playbooks that developers can reference when performing specific development activities. Each playbook includes job aids and curated technical resources to support secure decision-making during the development process. The first playbook in the series focuses on securing cloud accounts and covers five controls that can be implemented to protect cloud environments. This playbook includes a technical resource with curated guidance for implementing these controls across common cloud services. The course is categorized under the Developer track and uses tags including Secure Development, Secure Coding, and Playbook. It is designed to provide actionable guidance rather than theoretical security concepts, with the goal of enabling developers to make more secure decisions as part of their regular job functions.