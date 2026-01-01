Checkmarx Codebashing Logo

Checkmarx Codebashing is a secure code training platform designed to provide developers with application security education. The platform offers personalized learning paths that are tailored to specific developer roles and responsibilities within the software development lifecycle. The platform includes a specialized security champions program consisting of 85 lessons covering all aspects of the SDLC. This program is designed to help security-minded developers become security champions within their organizations. Codebashing integrates with Checkmarx One to enable customized learning assignments based on actual vulnerabilities discovered during security scanning. This allows organizations to assign relevant training courses to developers based on real security issues found in their applications. The training content covers multiple programming languages and focuses on helping developers recognize and mitigate security risks during the coding process. The platform aims to reduce vulnerabilities by teaching developers to write secure code from the initial development stages. The training is designed to integrate into developer workflows as a continuous learning experience rather than a one-time training event. Organizations can track developer progress and assign courses based on application-specific security needs.

Checkmarx Codebashing is Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths developed by Checkmarx. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, Code Security, Secure Development.

