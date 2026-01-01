Top picks: Webz.io, ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds, Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating CYBERA Signals alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
CYBERA Signals is a free Threat Intel Feeds tool developed by CYBERA. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Webz.io, ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds, Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API, CYJAX Investigative Intelligence, and SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to CYBERA Signals, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Shares 3 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
Shares 4 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed, Dark Web Monitoring
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Shares 3 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
Shares 3 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Shares 3 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed, Dark Web Monitoring
Threat intelligence feeds covering 100+ attack types with 5-min updates
Shares 3 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed
Daily threat intel feed identifying malicious IPs with abuse classifications
Shares 3 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed
Digital threat intel platform with 300TB+ of malware data, AI analytics & forecasting.
Shares 3 capabilities with CYBERA Signals: Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed, Dark Web Monitoring
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Threat intelligence feeds covering 100+ attack types with 5-min updates
Daily threat intel feed identifying malicious IPs with abuse classifications
Digital threat intel platform with 300TB+ of malware data, AI analytics & forecasting.
Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses
Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
Threat intelligence feeds providing malware and threat data in multiple formats
Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform
Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context
Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection
AI-driven threat intel feeds for automated blocking on 20+ firewall vendors
Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Managed CTI service monitoring dark web & open sources for emerging threats.
Real-time CVE exploitation tracker with active IP feeds and IoC visibility.
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
Free cyber threat intelligence feeds for proactive threat detection
IP intelligence platform for proxy/VPN detection and geolocation
Weekly threat intelligence briefings published by VerSprite
Domain reputation threat intelligence feeds for malicious domain detection
API service for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and malicious IPs
IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs
Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports.
AI-powered URL classification & IP reputation feed/API for security vendors.
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed
OT/IoT threat intelligence feed for vulnerability and malware detection
Vulnerability threat intelligence platform with risk-based scoring and CVE/CWE data
API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion
CTI services combining human expertise and AI for threat analysis
Database for detecting VPNs, proxies, Tor exits, and anonymization services
AI-powered threat intelligence feed for automated DDoS protection
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Subscription threat intel service with reports, translations & security notifications.
Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation.
API providing historical & current DNS, WHOIS, and domain intelligence data.
Mobile-focused threat intel covering apps, devices, URLs, APTs, and malware.
Vulnerability intel service tracking CVEs for your specific vendor/product stack.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Community-driven phishing URL archive operated by Cisco Talos.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to CYBERA Signals.
The most popular alternatives to CYBERA Signals include Webz.io, ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds, Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API, CYJAX Investigative Intelligence, and SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds. These Threat Intel Feeds tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to CYBERA Signals listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Feeds category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
CYBERA Signals is a free Threat Intel Feeds tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
CYBERA Signals is a Threat Intel Feeds tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel feeds capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.