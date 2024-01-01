testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
Censys is a search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about devices connected to the internet. It allows users to search for specific devices, such as webcams, routers, and servers, and provides information about their IP addresses, open ports, and other details.
NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases.
An Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool that tracks projects and dependencies, monitoring for vulnerabilities and issues.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
A VMware image for penetration testing purposes