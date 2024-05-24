Top Alternatives to Whitehats Data Privacy SolutionGRC
Data privacy & GRC platform with DSPM, compliance automation, and risk mgmt.
74 Alternatives to Whitehats Data Privacy Solution
Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments
Data privacy management platform for compliance with DPDPA, GDPR, and CCPA
AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams
Privacy and data governance platform for regulatory compliance and data risk mgmt
Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
Consent management platform for capturing user consent across digital channels
Consent and preference management platform for customer data control
Privacy operations platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and regulatory requirements
Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion
Privacy regulation research platform with expert guidance and compliance tracking
Privacy management software for data protection compliance and risk management
Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation
Data privacy management platform for compliance, risk mitigation & DSARs
Data privacy management platform for GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA compliance
Privacy audit and assessment services for compliance and data protection
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
Identity theft protection service with credit monitoring and fraud alerts
Credit monitoring service with fraud alerts and identity protection features
Family identity theft protection with monitoring, credit alerts, and insurance
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Onboarding service for RadarFirst's Radar privacy automation platform
Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring
DSAR management platform for handling data subject access requests
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
Differential privacy solution for secure data analysis and sharing
Cookie consent management banner for collecting and storing visitor consent preferences.
GDPR compliance platform for managing personal data processing records
Data protection & privacy consulting services for regulatory compliance
GDPR compliance solution with data masking and Right to Be Forgotten
Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control
GDPR compliance software for data protection management and documentation
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
Data privacy management platform for consent, DSR automation, and compliance
Automates data subject rights request fulfillment across multi-cloud environments
Legal representation service for EU, UK & Swiss GDPR compliance obligations.
Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
GDPR compliance mgmt software for SMBs with policy templates & data mapping.
Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for public officials.
Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for family offices.
Web form gateway that stores lead PII in-country per local data residency laws.
Automated personal data removal service covering 600+ data brokers.
eDiscovery & email DLP platform for CCPA/GDPR compliance and PII protection.
Consumer identity theft protection with monitoring, alerts & fraud remediation.
Mobile app that scans & manages third-party app permissions on devices & services.
AI-powered app that removes personal data from brokers & monitors identity theft.
Cookie consent, banner mgmt & privacy policy platform for LGPD/GDPR.
Cookie consent & privacy policy mgmt platform for LGPD/GDPR compliance.
Automates consent collection, recording, and renewal for LGPD/GDPR compliance.
Automates consent collection, logging & renewal for LGPD/GDPR compliance.
AI agents auto-populate PIAs, DPIAs, RoPAs & vendor assessments from docs.
Free website scan for privacy compliance, consent, and 3rd-party data flows.
AI-driven platform automating privacy compliance via agents & scanning.
Automates personal data mapping across code, apps, and third-party systems.
Privacy auditing platform for websites, mobile apps, and marketing tools.
Continuously scans websites for privacy compliance risks across jurisdictions.
Mobile app privacy auditing tool for SDK, consent, and data flow compliance.
Unified privacy & responsible AI governance platform for enterprise compliance.
Consent & privacy lifecycle mgmt platform with DPDP/GDPR compliance support.
AI co-pilot for automating DPIA governance and privacy risk assessments.
Remote scanning tool for PIPEDA compliance via third-party script monitoring.
AI-native privacy compliance platform with code-level data mapping and governance.
Automated, continuously updated Records of Processing Activities platform.
AI-driven consent management platform for tracker detection and compliance.
AI-powered privacy compliance mgmt platform for gap analysis & RFIs.
Web wizard tool for SMBs to create & maintain app privacy policy compliance.
AI-driven data discovery, classification & privacy compliance platform.
Privacy-preserving platform for secure data collaboration & AI on encrypted data.
Privacy mgmt & AI governance platform for DSR, RoPA, and AI Act compliance.
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox