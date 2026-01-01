Exterro Privacy and Data Governance Suite
Exterro Privacy and Data Governance Suite
Exterro Privacy and Data Governance Suite Description
Exterro Privacy and Data Governance Suite is a platform designed to help organizations manage privacy compliance and data governance requirements across global regulations. The suite includes multiple integrated modules for different privacy and governance functions. The platform includes OptiX360 for data discovery and classification across enterprise environments to identify personal information and assess compliance with data policies. The RoPA Manager automates the creation and maintenance of records of processing activities and data maps required by privacy regulations. The Data Retention module provides access to a library of over 750 record types mapped to regulations across 300+ jurisdictions to support defensible records management and data deletion processes. The Assessments Manager provides automated questionnaires for privacy and data risk assessments with workflows for risk remediation and monitoring. The Data Subject Rights Manager handles the complete lifecycle of data subject access requests, including identity verification, data discovery, redaction, deletion, and report generation. The suite also includes Consent and Preference Management capabilities for managing consumer consent across multiple channels. The platform incorporates AI capabilities through Exterro Assist, which provides real-time insights and guidance across privacy and data governance workflows. The solution integrates with existing technology infrastructure and is designed to support organizations navigating complex regulatory landscapes including GDPR and other global privacy laws.
Exterro Privacy and Data Governance Suite FAQ
