360 Privacy 360 Services Description

360 Privacy is a data privacy service that protects high-profile individuals, executives, and their families from digital exposure. The service is staffed by former military, intelligence, and cybersecurity professionals who conduct threat investigations and data removal operations. The platform continuously monitors data broker sites, people-search platforms, and public records databases to detect when personal information appears online. When sensitive data such as addresses, aliases, or property records surfaces, the team works to remove or suppress it from these sources. Clients access a secure dashboard that provides visibility into detected exposures, tracks removal progress, and displays real-time status updates. The service includes monitoring across open web, deep web, and dark web sources to identify breached credentials and other exploitable information. Services offered include digital risk assessments that map online exposure, ongoing data removal from aggregator sites, managed intelligence for threat actor investigations, and strategic advisory services for executive protection programs. The company states all operations follow FTC and FCRA compliance standards. The service is designed for protection professionals, security teams, and high-visibility clients who require continuous monitoring and rapid response to personal data exposure. Support is provided directly by security professionals rather than through automated ticketing systems.