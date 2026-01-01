OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) Description

OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) is a consent management solution designed to help organizations capture, manage, and signal purpose-based consent across web, mobile, and OTT/CTV platforms. The platform provides functionality for displaying consent banners and preference centers that can be customized to reflect brand identity and adjusted based on geolocation and device type. The platform automatically discovers and categorizes cookies, SDKs, trackers, and third-party technologies, maintaining an inventory to support data transparency disclosures. It includes no-code blocking capabilities to prevent tracking until consent is received, enforcing user choices across digital properties. OneTrust CMP stores consent receipts in an audit-ready database with change history tracking to support compliance with regulations including GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. The platform provides centralized reporting and exportable logs for regulatory and stakeholder requirements. The solution supports consent collection across multiple domains, devices, and geographies, including websites, mobile applications, and connected TV platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. It offers A/B testing capabilities for optimizing consent banner layouts and language to improve opt-in rates. The platform includes multilingual template support and geolocation-aware configuration to meet regional data protection requirements. Consent synchronization across touchpoints is designed to reduce re-prompts and provide consistent user experiences.