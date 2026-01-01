OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) Logo

OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP)

Consent management platform for capturing user consent across digital channels

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) Description

OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) is a consent management solution designed to help organizations capture, manage, and signal purpose-based consent across web, mobile, and OTT/CTV platforms. The platform provides functionality for displaying consent banners and preference centers that can be customized to reflect brand identity and adjusted based on geolocation and device type. The platform automatically discovers and categorizes cookies, SDKs, trackers, and third-party technologies, maintaining an inventory to support data transparency disclosures. It includes no-code blocking capabilities to prevent tracking until consent is received, enforcing user choices across digital properties. OneTrust CMP stores consent receipts in an audit-ready database with change history tracking to support compliance with regulations including GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. The platform provides centralized reporting and exportable logs for regulatory and stakeholder requirements. The solution supports consent collection across multiple domains, devices, and geographies, including websites, mobile applications, and connected TV platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. It offers A/B testing capabilities for optimizing consent banner layouts and language to improve opt-in rates. The platform includes multilingual template support and geolocation-aware configuration to meet regional data protection requirements. Consent synchronization across touchpoints is designed to reduce re-prompts and provide consistent user experiences.

OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) FAQ

Common questions about OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) is Consent management platform for capturing user consent across digital channels developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →