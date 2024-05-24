360 Privacy 360 DELETE Description

360 DELETE is a data privacy service that removes Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from data broker websites, search engines, and exposed online sources. The service targets executives, celebrities, athletes, board members, and other high-profile individuals whose personal information represents a high-value target. The platform conducts deep scans across 500-600+ sources to detect exposed personal information during the onboarding process. Using proprietary automated technology, it identifies and removes personal data from hundreds of data broker sites. The removal process begins within 72 hours of onboarding, with an Initial Deletion Summary Report delivered within approximately 14 business days. 360 DELETE provides ongoing daily monitoring to detect and remove repopulated data continuously throughout the subscription period. Monthly reports detail ongoing data deletion activities and monitoring results. The service aims to reduce digital attack surfaces by minimizing the amount of personal information accessible to physical and digital threat actors. The platform is operated by a team with backgrounds in U.S. Special Operations, intelligence, and corporate security. The service monitors multiple layers including search engines, the open web, Deep Web, and Dark Web for exposed PII. The solution is designed to prevent doxing, impersonation, and targeted attacks by proactively reducing the visibility of personal information online.