GlobalSuite Privacy Logo

GlobalSuite Privacy

Privacy management software for data protection compliance and risk management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GlobalSuite Privacy Description

GlobalSuite Privacy is a data privacy management platform designed to help organizations comply with international data protection regulations. The software provides pre-configured solutions for multiple regulatory frameworks including GDPR (Europe), LGPD (Brazil), LOPDP (Ecuador), LFPDPPP (Mexico), and laws from Panama, Colombia, Peru, and Chile. The platform includes risk management capabilities with adaptable risk analysis methodologies, risk maps, and automated dashboards. It offers compliance assessment features that enable organizations to view their compliance level and generate up-to-date reports, along with automatic collaborative adequacy plans. The solution manages data subject rights requests through tracking and monitoring capabilities, with dashboards showing the status of each request. It automates the creation of processing records and reports for audits and supervisory authorities. GlobalSuite Privacy comes with pre-loaded compliance catalogs, risk catalogs, controls, and methodologies at global, regional, and local levels, allowing organizations to begin working immediately without manual configuration. The platform provides traceability between risks, controls, and evidence, with automated alerts to stakeholders. The software is designed to replace manual methods and Excel-based processes with integrated management of data protection systems, offering coordination tools for teams and automated maintenance tasks.

GlobalSuite Privacy FAQ

Common questions about GlobalSuite Privacy including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GlobalSuite Privacy is Privacy management software for data protection compliance and risk management developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →