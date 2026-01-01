GlobalSuite Privacy Description

GlobalSuite Privacy is a data privacy management platform designed to help organizations comply with international data protection regulations. The software provides pre-configured solutions for multiple regulatory frameworks including GDPR (Europe), LGPD (Brazil), LOPDP (Ecuador), LFPDPPP (Mexico), and laws from Panama, Colombia, Peru, and Chile. The platform includes risk management capabilities with adaptable risk analysis methodologies, risk maps, and automated dashboards. It offers compliance assessment features that enable organizations to view their compliance level and generate up-to-date reports, along with automatic collaborative adequacy plans. The solution manages data subject rights requests through tracking and monitoring capabilities, with dashboards showing the status of each request. It automates the creation of processing records and reports for audits and supervisory authorities. GlobalSuite Privacy comes with pre-loaded compliance catalogs, risk catalogs, controls, and methodologies at global, regional, and local levels, allowing organizations to begin working immediately without manual configuration. The platform provides traceability between risks, controls, and evidence, with automated alerts to stakeholders. The software is designed to replace manual methods and Excel-based processes with integrated management of data protection systems, offering coordination tools for teams and automated maintenance tasks.