Seqrite Data Privacy Description

Seqrite Data Privacy is a data privacy management solution that helps organizations discover, classify, and protect sensitive customer data across enterprise data resources. The platform automates the discovery and classification of Personal Data (PD) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) using prebuilt and custom classifiers. The solution provides unified data profiling capabilities to create a complete view of data principals by locating their personal information across various organizational data sources. It includes automated workflows for managing Data Principal rights requests, including data access, rectification, and deletion requests. The platform features cookie consent management with automatic cookie discovery across websites and customizable consent banners. It offers universal consent and preference management through a centralized dashboard, allowing customers to update or revoke their preferences through an intuitive portal. Seqrite Data Privacy automates privacy risk assessments including Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA), Records of Processing Activities (RoPA), and gap assessments. The solution supports compliance with multiple privacy regulations including DPDPA, GDPR, HIPAA, PDPA, CCPA, and PCI-DSS. The platform implements role-based access controls to manage user permissions and enforce least privilege access principles. It provides consolidated data records on a single dashboard with granular filtering options for insights into data compliance and privacy posture. The solution integrates with other Seqrite products via Seqrite Centralized Security Management.