OneTrust DataGuidance is a privacy regulation research and compliance platform that provides access to regulatory guidance and insights from a community of 1,700 expert contributors. The platform includes over 25,000 articles, insights, and guidance notes covering global privacy regulations. The platform offers regulatory monitoring capabilities with comparison charts and trackers focused on areas including data residency, retention, AI regulations, and data transfers. Users can compare privacy laws across different jurisdictions and track regulatory changes. DataGuidance includes OneTrust Copilot, an AI assistant that provides real-time support for research queries across the platform's content library. Users can create customized email alerts for breaking legal developments and generate personalized reports that can be exported and shared with stakeholders. The platform is included as part of the OneTrust Privacy Automation solution and integrates with other OneTrust privacy management products including DSR Automation, Privacy Operations, and Compliance Automation. DataGuidance is designed to help organizations navigate complex privacy regulations, understand their practical impact, and make compliance decisions based on structured regulatory data.
