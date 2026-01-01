OneTrust DataGuidance Logo

OneTrust DataGuidance

Privacy regulation research platform with expert guidance and compliance tracking

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OneTrust DataGuidance Description

OneTrust DataGuidance is a privacy regulation research and compliance platform that provides access to regulatory guidance and insights from a community of 1,700 expert contributors. The platform includes over 25,000 articles, insights, and guidance notes covering global privacy regulations. The platform offers regulatory monitoring capabilities with comparison charts and trackers focused on areas including data residency, retention, AI regulations, and data transfers. Users can compare privacy laws across different jurisdictions and track regulatory changes. DataGuidance includes OneTrust Copilot, an AI assistant that provides real-time support for research queries across the platform's content library. Users can create customized email alerts for breaking legal developments and generate personalized reports that can be exported and shared with stakeholders. The platform is included as part of the OneTrust Privacy Automation solution and integrates with other OneTrust privacy management products including DSR Automation, Privacy Operations, and Compliance Automation. DataGuidance is designed to help organizations navigate complex privacy regulations, understand their practical impact, and make compliance decisions based on structured regulatory data.

OneTrust DataGuidance FAQ

Common questions about OneTrust DataGuidance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OneTrust DataGuidance is Privacy regulation research platform with expert guidance and compliance tracking developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →