Centrl Privacy360 Logo

Centrl Privacy360

Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Centrl Privacy360 Description

Centrl Privacy360 is a privacy management platform designed to help organizations comply with global data privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and PDPA. The platform provides capabilities for managing data subject access rights (DSAR) requests through embedded branded forms and automated fulfillment workflows with tracking dashboards. The solution includes data mapping and inventory functionality with native connectors to provide visibility into privacy data locations and processing activities. Organizations can conduct Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA) with automated risk scoring and tiered segmentation based on risk levels. Privacy360 offers cookie consent and consent management capabilities to bring websites into compliance, including preference centers and visualization of opt-ins and opt-outs by category, region, and time. The platform maintains audit trails for demonstrating individual consent. The system uses AI and analytics to identify privacy issues, risks, and gaps from assessments and third-party engagements. It provides issue severity details, resolution recommendations, and status tracking. Users can create action plans and collaborate with internal teams and third parties to manage remediation from identification to completion. The platform includes native connectors for data discovery and integrates with various systems to automate data inventory population through questionnaire responses or granular data element extraction.

Centrl Privacy360 FAQ

Common questions about Centrl Privacy360 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Centrl Privacy360 is Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation developed by CENTRL. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →