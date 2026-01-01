Centrl Privacy360
Centrl Privacy360 Description
Centrl Privacy360 is a privacy management platform designed to help organizations comply with global data privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and PDPA. The platform provides capabilities for managing data subject access rights (DSAR) requests through embedded branded forms and automated fulfillment workflows with tracking dashboards. The solution includes data mapping and inventory functionality with native connectors to provide visibility into privacy data locations and processing activities. Organizations can conduct Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA) with automated risk scoring and tiered segmentation based on risk levels. Privacy360 offers cookie consent and consent management capabilities to bring websites into compliance, including preference centers and visualization of opt-ins and opt-outs by category, region, and time. The platform maintains audit trails for demonstrating individual consent. The system uses AI and analytics to identify privacy issues, risks, and gaps from assessments and third-party engagements. It provides issue severity details, resolution recommendations, and status tracking. Users can create action plans and collaborate with internal teams and third parties to manage remediation from identification to completion. The platform includes native connectors for data discovery and integrates with various systems to automate data inventory population through questionnaire responses or granular data element extraction.
