SureCloud Data Privacy Description

SureCloud Data Privacy is a data privacy management platform designed to help organizations manage compliance with data protection regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA. The platform provides centralized management of data privacy processes and privacy assessments. The solution includes functionality for managing Records of Processing Activities (ROPA), handling data breaches, and responding to Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR). It offers pre-built workflows and question banks to streamline privacy management tasks. The platform supports real-time collaboration, allowing users to work together on controls, reviews, and workflows. Automated processes aim to reduce manual effort in data privacy management and compliance obligations. Reporting capabilities include pre-built dashboards and configurable options for tracking compliance program progress across multiple levels of data. The platform supports various frameworks and standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27002, SOC 2, NIST CSF, GDPR, and SCF. SureCloud Data Privacy is part of a broader GRC platform offering, with pricing tiers including a Foundation level starting at £15,000 per year and custom Enterprise pricing. The platform integrates with business applications such as JIRA and ServiceNow.