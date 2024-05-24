BARR Privacy Assessments
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
BARR Privacy Assessments
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
BARR Privacy Assessments Description
BARR Privacy Assessments is a consulting service that helps organizations achieve compliance with privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and Microsoft Data Protection Requirements (DPR). The service provides guidance for businesses in regulated industries to design, implement, and maintain privacy programs. For GDPR compliance, the service assists with building personal data inventories, data flow mapping, records of processing activities, and implementing privacy controls. The CCPA service focuses on assessing privacy posture and designing processes for data access, deletion, and opt-out requests. The GLBA service addresses Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule requirements for financial institutions through risk assessments, policy development, vendor management reviews, and ongoing monitoring. For Microsoft DPR, the service supports Microsoft suppliers enrolled in the Supplier Security and Privacy Assurance (SSPA) program. The process includes a two-phase approach: Phase I conducts a readiness assessment to identify gaps against Microsoft DPR requirements, and Phase II performs an independent assessment for submission to Microsoft. The service maps controls across multiple privacy frameworks including ISO 27701, NIST Privacy Framework, and AICPA trust services criteria. Assessment timelines vary based on organization size, complexity, and existing security posture, with typical engagements taking four to five months for organizations without existing SOC 2 reports.
BARR Privacy Assessments FAQ
Common questions about BARR Privacy Assessments including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BARR Privacy Assessments is Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR developed by BARR Advisory. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GDPR, Risk Assessment.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox