OneTrust Privacy Operations Description

OneTrust Privacy Operations is a privacy management platform designed to operationalize privacy program activities and meet regulatory requirements. The platform provides capabilities for managing privacy compliance workflows across an organization. The solution connects to Identity and Access Management (IAM) services, cloud providers, and Configuration Management Databases (CMDBs) to automatically detect data assets and trigger privacy management workflows. It identifies and monitors personal data across connected data assets, automates recordkeeping, and monitors risk posture. The platform maps data flows and processing activities to provide visibility into personal data processing across data assets, processing activities, and vendors. It auto-generates records of processing activities (RoPA) and identifies data transfers for privacy posture management. OneTrust Privacy Operations includes automated privacy impact assessments, vendor risk assessments, and AI risk assessments (PIA, DPIA, TIA). It manages risk mitigation workflows and provides incident response workflow management with automated notification guidance per jurisdiction. The platform offers privacy notice management capabilities that pre-populate notice sections with real-time data, including cookie tables, and enables publishing updates across multiple websites and applications. It integrates with various cloud services and enterprise systems to provide continuous monitoring and compliance automation.