Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) Description

Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a data privacy tool that enables end-users to monitor and trace who has accessed their personal data via interoperability platforms. The tool displays when and for what service personal data was accessed, supporting compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR Article 15, which addresses data subject access rights and transparency requirements. The solution is designed to work with both decentralized architectures, such as the Unified eXchange Platform (UXP) interoperability technology, and centralized systems. Organizations can implement the tool independently or have a single institution oversee access attempts across multiple organizations. ATR provides visibility into data processing activities to help citizens understand how their personal data is being used and assists organizations in meeting privacy compliance obligations. The tool integrates with existing data exchange infrastructure and supports scalability as organizational needs grow. The product is part of Cyber.ee's data privacy portfolio, which also includes a Consent Management System (CMS) that allows data subjects to control who can process their data and for what purposes. Both tools are designed to support GDPR compliance requirements related to transparency, purpose limitation, and data minimization principles.