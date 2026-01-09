360 Privacy 360 Defend Description

360 Defend is a digital protection service designed for executives, public figures, and high-risk individuals. The service focuses on reducing digital exposure through continuous monitoring and removal of personal information from various online sources. The platform performs daily data broker deletions to remove personal information from people-search sites. It includes search engine de-indexing capabilities to suppress sensitive details from appearing in search results. The service monitors the deep and dark web for doxxing attempts, leaked credentials, and stolen data with near real-time alerts. 360 Defend provides managed intelligence support with access to expert analysts who deliver direct support for emerging incidents and actionable insights. The service includes real estate obfuscation features that mask property ownership details to disconnect personal identity from physical addresses. The platform conducts continuous scans across hundreds of sources to identify where personal information is exposed. Human-led response teams verify removals and document outcomes. The service includes audit-ready reporting capabilities and can be extended to cover family members. 360 Defend operates as a subscription service with a managed intelligence retainer component, providing ongoing access to security analysts for investigative support and tailored insights.