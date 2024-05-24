RadarFirst Onboarding Description

RadarFirst Onboarding is a professional services offering designed to help organizations implement and configure the Radar privacy automation platform. The service provides access to the platform within one business day and follows a structured process including planning, configuration, training, launch, and ongoing refinement phases. The onboarding process is delivered through two tiers: Standard Onboarding for smaller organizations with streamlined configuration and one production account, and Elite Onboarding for larger organizations requiring advanced customization, API configuration, validation testing, and user acceptance testing with two accounts (training and production). Organizations work with a dedicated onboarding manager who guides them through platform customization, configuration options, and best practices. The service requires approximately 2-3 hours per week from the customer team, with one hour in meetings and 1-2 hours for system work and configuration decisions. The average onboarding timeline is 12 weeks. The onboarding includes training for both end-user workflow and administration functions, with hands-on practice to build confidence. After launch, the onboarding manager transitions to serve as a dedicated point of contact for ongoing support. The service is designed to accommodate organizations without technical expertise, as the platform is built to be intuitive without requiring scripting knowledge.