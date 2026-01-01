OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation Description

OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation is a platform designed to automate the fulfillment of data subject rights requests under privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. The product handles the complete DSR lifecycle from request intake through final response delivery. The platform automates identity verification processes to confirm requestor identities before processing requests. It performs automated personal data discovery and deletion across connected systems, conducts legal hold checks to prevent deletion of data under legal preservation requirements, and applies automated redaction to protect third-party information in responses. DSR Automation includes workflow automation that is configured based on regulatory requirements. The system integrates with data sources to retrieve and delete personal information automatically. Organizations can reduce manual effort in fulfilling access, deletion, and other data subject rights requests. The product provides a secure customer portal where data subjects can submit requests and receive responses without using insecure channels like email. This portal can be integrated with OneTrust's Consent Management Platform (CMP) and Trust Center to create a unified privacy experience for consumers. The platform is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements for privacy regulations while reducing the operational costs associated with manual DSR processing. It includes features for tracking request status, managing workflows, and ensuring secure delivery of personal data to verified requestors.