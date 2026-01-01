OneTrust Universal Consent and Preference Management Logo

OneTrust Universal Consent and Preference Management (UCPM) is a platform that enables organizations to manage customer consent, communication preferences, and first-party data collection. The product provides a centralized system for capturing and synchronizing consent data across multiple touchpoints and systems. The platform allows organizations to create customized interfaces for collecting consent throughout the customer journey. It includes branded trust centers where customers can view and control their data preferences. The system supports progressive profiling to enhance customer data profiles over time. UCPM provides real-time dashboards and analytics for monitoring consent transactions and optimizing data collection strategies. The platform includes pre-built integrations to synchronize consent data with third-party marketing technology tools and enterprise software systems. The product addresses compliance requirements for data privacy regulations including GDPR and CCPA. It maintains audit trails of consent events and provides visibility into how customer data is collected and used. Organizations can configure dynamic publishing templates for user-facing consent interfaces. The platform centralizes consent and preference data management across both modern SaaS applications and legacy systems, enabling consistent enforcement of customer preferences across the organization's technology stack.

OneTrust Universal Consent and Preference Management is Consent and preference management platform for customer data control developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Compliance, Dashboard.

