Exterro Intelligence Description

Exterro Intelligence is an AI-powered data risk management platform that uses domain-specific AI agents to help legal, privacy, and security teams manage e-discovery, legal holds, and data compliance workflows. The platform employs an agentic AI architecture where specialized task-focused agents handle distinct workflows to deliver insights and accelerate decision-making. The system includes Exterro Assist for Data, which provides AI-driven data analysis capabilities while maintaining data security through a design that prevents external access and AI model training on customer data. The platform processes standard documents at 40,000 per hour and pre-processes up to 100,000 documents per hour for data queries. Key capabilities include AI-powered contextual insights that analyze relationships between custodians and content, Smart Labeling for document review that observes user labeling patterns and applies them to larger document pools, and automatic translation and transcription of foreign language text and audio files. The platform also includes image and video recognition for forensic investigations, with capabilities to identify objects in photos and videos. For legal hold management, the platform provides compliance tracking through acknowledgment rate monitoring, litigation trend analysis, and detection of gaps in data source preservation. The system includes step-by-step data validation to provide transparency into AI-generated responses and maintains audit trails for defensibility purposes.