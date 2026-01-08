Exterro Intelligence Logo

Exterro Intelligence

AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Exterro Intelligence is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Exterro Intelligence Description

Exterro Intelligence is an AI-powered data risk management platform that uses domain-specific AI agents to help legal, privacy, and security teams manage e-discovery, legal holds, and data compliance workflows. The platform employs an agentic AI architecture where specialized task-focused agents handle distinct workflows to deliver insights and accelerate decision-making. The system includes Exterro Assist for Data, which provides AI-driven data analysis capabilities while maintaining data security through a design that prevents external access and AI model training on customer data. The platform processes standard documents at 40,000 per hour and pre-processes up to 100,000 documents per hour for data queries. Key capabilities include AI-powered contextual insights that analyze relationships between custodians and content, Smart Labeling for document review that observes user labeling patterns and applies them to larger document pools, and automatic translation and transcription of foreign language text and audio files. The platform also includes image and video recognition for forensic investigations, with capabilities to identify objects in photos and videos. For legal hold management, the platform provides compliance tracking through acknowledgment rate monitoring, litigation trend analysis, and detection of gaps in data source preservation. The system includes step-by-step data validation to provide transparency into AI-generated responses and maintains audit trails for defensibility purposes.

Exterro Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Exterro Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Exterro Intelligence is AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →