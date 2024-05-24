Seqrite Data Privacy Logo

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution Logo
Whitehats Data Privacy Solution

Data privacy & GRC platform with DSPM, compliance automation, and risk mgmt.

GRC
DataGrail Privacy Platform Logo
DataGrail Privacy Platform

Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments

GRC
Exterro Intelligence Logo
Exterro Intelligence

AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams

GRC
Exterro Privacy and Data Governance Suite Logo
Exterro Privacy and Data Governance Suite

Privacy and data governance platform for regulatory compliance and data risk mgmt

GRC
Cyera Data Subject Request Logo
Cyera Data Subject Request

Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance

GRC
Cyera Data Privacy Software Logo
Cyera Data Privacy Software

Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance

GRC
OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP) Logo
OneTrust Consent Management Platform (CMP)

Consent management platform for capturing user consent across digital channels

GRC
OneTrust Universal Consent and Preference Management Logo
OneTrust Universal Consent and Preference Management

Consent and preference management platform for customer data control

GRC
OneTrust Privacy Operations Logo
OneTrust Privacy Operations

Privacy operations platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and regulatory requirements

GRC
OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation Logo
OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation

Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion

GRC
OneTrust DataGuidance Logo
OneTrust DataGuidance

Privacy regulation research platform with expert guidance and compliance tracking

GRC
GlobalSuite Privacy Logo
GlobalSuite Privacy

Privacy management software for data protection compliance and risk management

GRC
Centrl Privacy360 Logo
Centrl Privacy360

Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation

GRC
Onspring Data Privacy Management Logo
Onspring Data Privacy Management

Data privacy management platform for compliance, risk mitigation & DSARs

GRC
SureCloud Data Privacy Logo
SureCloud Data Privacy

Data privacy management platform for GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA compliance

GRC
Lazarus Alliance Privacy Audit Logo
Lazarus Alliance Privacy Audit

Privacy audit and assessment services for compliance and data protection

GRC
BARR Privacy Assessments Logo
BARR Privacy Assessments

Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR

GRC
Aura Identity Theft Protection Logo
Aura Identity Theft Protection

Identity theft protection service with credit monitoring and fraud alerts

GRC
Aura Credit Monitoring Logo
Aura Credit Monitoring

Credit monitoring service with fraud alerts and identity protection features

GRC
Aura Family Identity Theft Protection Logo
Aura Family Identity Theft Protection

Family identity theft protection with monitoring, credit alerts, and insurance

GRC
360 Privacy 360 DELETE Logo
360 Privacy 360 DELETE

Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.

GRC
360 Privacy 360 Defend Logo
360 Privacy 360 Defend

Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring

GRC
360 Privacy 360 Services Logo
360 Privacy 360 Services

Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives

GRC
RadarFirst Onboarding Logo
RadarFirst Onboarding

Onboarding service for RadarFirst's Radar privacy automation platform

GRC
C2Sec Product Logo
C2Sec Product

Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring

GRC
uRISQ DSAR Management Logo
uRISQ DSAR Management

DSAR management platform for handling data subject access requests

GRC
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) Logo
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR)

Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access

GRC
Galois Differential Privacy Logo
Galois Differential Privacy

Differential privacy solution for secure data analysis and sharing

GRC
CookieYes Cookie Consent Logo
CookieYes Cookie Consent

Cookie consent management banner for collecting and storing visitor consent preferences.

GRC
SecureVisio Personal Data Protection Logo
SecureVisio Personal Data Protection

GDPR compliance platform for managing personal data processing records

GRC
ValueMentor Data Protection & Privacy Logo
ValueMentor Data Protection & Privacy

Data protection & privacy consulting services for regulatory compliance

GRC
Axis GDPR Solution Logo
Axis GDPR Solution

GDPR compliance solution with data masking and Right to Be Forgotten

GRC
CHEQ Enforce Logo
CHEQ Enforce

Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control

GRC
CONTECHNET INPRIVE® Logo
CONTECHNET INPRIVE®

GDPR compliance software for data protection management and documentation

GRC
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection Logo
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection

Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.

GRC
TrustArc Data Privacy Management Software Logo
TrustArc Data Privacy Management Software

Data privacy management platform for consent, DSR automation, and compliance

GRC
Teleskope Data Subject Rights Request Automation Logo
Teleskope Data Subject Rights Request Automation

Automates data subject rights request fulfillment across multi-cloud environments

GRC
Chino.io GDPR Representative Logo
Chino.io GDPR Representative

Legal representation service for EU, UK & Swiss GDPR compliance obligations.

GRC
Chino.io DPOaaS Logo
Chino.io DPOaaS

Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.

GRC
Cloaked Logo
Cloaked

Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.

GRC
Cryptomage Cyber Eye Logo
Cryptomage Cyber Eye

Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.

GRC
Data Shepherd VPM GDPR Data Protection Logo
Data Shepherd VPM GDPR Data Protection

GDPR compliance mgmt software for SMBs with policy templates & data mapping.

GRC
Hush Logo
Hush

Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms.

GRC
Hush for Public Officials Logo
Hush for Public Officials

Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for public officials.

GRC
Hush Family Office Logo
Hush Family Office

Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for family offices.

GRC
InCountry Web Forms Logo
InCountry Web Forms

Web form gateway that stores lead PII in-country per local data residency laws.

GRC
mePrism Privacy Logo
mePrism Privacy

Automated personal data removal service covering 600+ data brokers.

GRC
MessageSolution Advanced eDiscovery Platform Logo
MessageSolution Advanced eDiscovery Platform

eDiscovery & email DLP platform for CCPA/GDPR compliance and PII protection.

GRC
InfoArmor Identity Protection Logo
InfoArmor Identity Protection

Consumer identity theft protection with monitoring, alerts & fraud remediation.

GRC
MyPermissions Logo
MyPermissions

Mobile app that scans & manages third-party app permissions on devices & services.

GRC
PrivacyHawk Logo
PrivacyHawk

AI-powered app that removes personal data from brokers & monitors identity theft.

GRC
Privacy Tools Cookie Mgmt & Policies Logo
Privacy Tools Cookie Mgmt & Policies

Cookie consent, banner mgmt & privacy policy platform for LGPD/GDPR.

GRC
Privacy Tools - Cookie & Privacy Policy Mgmt Logo
Privacy Tools - Cookie & Privacy Policy Mgmt

Cookie consent & privacy policy mgmt platform for LGPD/GDPR compliance.

GRC
Privacy Tools Consent Management Logo
Privacy Tools Consent Management

Automates consent collection, recording, and renewal for LGPD/GDPR compliance.

GRC
Privacy Tools - Gestão de Consentimentos Logo
Privacy Tools - Gestão de Consentimentos

Automates consent collection, logging & renewal for LGPD/GDPR compliance.

GRC
Privado Agentic Assessments Logo
Privado Agentic Assessments

AI agents auto-populate PIAs, DPIAs, RoPAs & vendor assessments from docs.

GRC
Privado Free Website Scan Logo
Privado Free Website Scan

Free website scan for privacy compliance, consent, and 3rd-party data flows.

GRC
Free
Privado AI Logo
Privado AI

AI-driven platform automating privacy compliance via agents & scanning.

GRC
Privado Dynamic Data Maps Logo
Privado Dynamic Data Maps

Automates personal data mapping across code, apps, and third-party systems.

GRC
Privado.ai Logo
Privado.ai

Privacy auditing platform for websites, mobile apps, and marketing tools.

GRC
Privado Web Auditor Logo
Privado Web Auditor

Continuously scans websites for privacy compliance risks across jurisdictions.

GRC
Privado App Auditor Logo
Privado App Auditor

Mobile app privacy auditing tool for SDK, consent, and data flow compliance.

GRC
PrivaSapien PERAI Platform Logo
PrivaSapien PERAI Platform

Unified privacy & responsible AI governance platform for enterprise compliance.

GRC
PrivaSapien Consentium Logo
PrivaSapien Consentium

Consent & privacy lifecycle mgmt platform with DPDP/GDPR compliance support.

GRC
PrivaSapien Agent Plato Logo
PrivaSapien Agent Plato

AI co-pilot for automating DPIA governance and privacy risk assessments.

GRC
Reflectiz PIPEDA Compliance Solution Logo
Reflectiz PIPEDA Compliance Solution

Remote scanning tool for PIPEDA compliance via third-party script monitoring.

GRC
Relyance AI Logo
Relyance AI

AI-native privacy compliance platform with code-level data mapping and governance.

GRC
Relyance AI Universal ROPAs Logo
Relyance AI Universal ROPAs

Automated, continuously updated Records of Processing Activities platform.

GRC
Relyance AI Consent Management Logo
Relyance AI Consent Management

AI-driven consent management platform for tracker detection and compliance.

GRC
SafeGuard Privacy Manage My Compliance Logo
SafeGuard Privacy Manage My Compliance

AI-powered privacy compliance mgmt platform for gap analysis & RFIs.

GRC
SafeGuard Privacy Policy Wizard Logo
SafeGuard Privacy Policy Wizard

Web wizard tool for SMBs to create & maintain app privacy policy compliance.

GRC
Secuvy Data Protection & Privacy Compliance Logo
Secuvy Data Protection & Privacy Compliance

AI-driven data discovery, classification & privacy compliance platform.

GRC
TripleBlind Logo
TripleBlind

Privacy-preserving platform for secure data collaboration & AI on encrypted data.

GRC
TrustWorks Logo
TrustWorks

Privacy mgmt & AI governance platform for DSR, RoPA, and AI Act compliance.

GRC

