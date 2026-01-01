Whitehats Data Privacy Solution Description

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution is a platform designed to help organizations manage data privacy, governance, risk, and compliance requirements. The solution consists of multiple modules including a Data Privacy Solution and a GRC Solution. The platform includes DataForesight, a data privacy-focused module that discovers data across multiple platforms, categorizes it with custom tags, and identifies sensitive private data. DataForesight operates using AI/Machine Learning and Regex Patterns for data discovery and classification. The solution provides data patching capabilities at the host level. The platform offers Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities with automation for threat detection and response. It includes GRC compliance automation features that streamline policy management, risk assessments, and regulatory compliance reporting. The solution is deployed as an on-premise installation hosted within the organization's infrastructure. It supports compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks including GDPR, CCPA, DPDP, ISO standards, and PCI DSS. The platform provides dashboards, pre-defined workflows, notifications, custom controls, and customizable reports. It includes three main modules: Scanning, Patching, and Integrations, which customers can select individually or together. Patches are delivered securely through OEM drives not accessible to the public.