Whitehats Data Privacy Solution Logo

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution

Data privacy & GRC platform with DSPM, compliance automation, and risk mgmt.

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution Description

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution is a platform designed to help organizations manage data privacy, governance, risk, and compliance requirements. The solution consists of multiple modules including a Data Privacy Solution and a GRC Solution. The platform includes DataForesight, a data privacy-focused module that discovers data across multiple platforms, categorizes it with custom tags, and identifies sensitive private data. DataForesight operates using AI/Machine Learning and Regex Patterns for data discovery and classification. The solution provides data patching capabilities at the host level. The platform offers Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities with automation for threat detection and response. It includes GRC compliance automation features that streamline policy management, risk assessments, and regulatory compliance reporting. The solution is deployed as an on-premise installation hosted within the organization's infrastructure. It supports compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks including GDPR, CCPA, DPDP, ISO standards, and PCI DSS. The platform provides dashboards, pre-defined workflows, notifications, custom controls, and customizable reports. It includes three main modules: Scanning, Patching, and Integrations, which customers can select individually or together. Patches are delivered securely through OEM drives not accessible to the public.

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution FAQ

Common questions about Whitehats Data Privacy Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution is Data privacy & GRC platform with DSPM, compliance automation, and risk mgmt. developed by Whitehats Technologies. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →