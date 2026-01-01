Plugin that decompiles malware PE files into readable C code using hybrid analysis.

Key features: Hybrid Decompilation combining static and dynamic analysis to generate C code from malware binaries, Reconstruction of function prototypes and local variables from raw disassembly, Generation of high-level control structures (if, switch/case, do/while/for loops) from basic jumps, Windows API type detection and function prototype recovery using an extensive type database, Resolution of indirect function calls via Hybrid Code Analysis (HCA) dynamic data

Shares 3 capabilities with Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis : Reverse Engineering, Binary Analysis, Dynamic Analysis