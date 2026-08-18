Malware analysis & reverse engineering service producing IOCs, YARA/Sigma rules.
Malware analysis & reverse engineering service producing IOCs, YARA/Sigma rules.
B.U. Creative Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis is a professional security service that analyzes malicious code and attacker tools to support detection, mitigation, and attribution efforts. The service follows a structured methodology across five phases: 1. Sample Intake & Triage - samples are prioritized by risk level and similarity to known malware families. 2. Static Analysis - code, strings, imports, resources, and obfuscation layers are examined without execution. 3. Dynamic Analysis - samples are executed in isolated environments to monitor behavior, network callbacks, and persistence mechanisms. 4. Behavioral Mapping - IOCs, TTPs, and C2 infrastructure are mapped and linked to threat actors where possible. 5. Detection & Remediation Support - detection signatures (YARA, Suricata, Sigma), blocking rules, and remediation guidance are produced. Scope of analysis includes: - Static binary analysis, unpacking, and deobfuscation - Dynamic behavior analysis in instrumented sandboxes (network, file, registry) - Script and macro analysis (Office, PowerShell), payload chain analysis, and C2 traffic analysis Deliverables include: - Technical analysis report covering TTPs, IOCs, and indicators with YARA/Suricata rules - Malware kill-chain diagram and recommended detection signatures - Evidence package and timeline for legal/forensic use (if required) - Playbook for containment and eradication Optional add-ons include long-term malware tracking and campaign monitoring, integration of custom IOCs into SIEM and endpoint agents, and forensic evidence collection support for legal proceedings. The service is intended for Incident Response teams, SOCs, CERTs, and legal/compliance teams requiring forensic evidence or improved detection capabilities.
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Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis is Malware analysis & reverse engineering service producing IOCs, YARA/Sigma rules, developed by B.U. Creative. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Reverse Engineering, Binary Analysis, Dynamic Analysis.
Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis offers the following core capabilities:
Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis is built for security teams handling Reverse Engineering, Binary Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Deobfuscation. It supports workflows including static binary analysis, unpacking and deobfuscation, dynamic behavior analysis in instrumented sandboxes (network, file, registry), script and macro analysis (office, powershell) and payload chain analysis. Teams typically adopt Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/reverse-engineering-and-malware-analysis
Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.bucreative.it/servizi/reverse-engineering-malware-analysis or contact B.U. Creative directly.
Popular alternatives to Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis include:
Compare all Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/reverse-engineering-and-malware-analysis
Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis is for security teams and organizations that need Reverse Engineering, Binary Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Deobfuscation, YARA. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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