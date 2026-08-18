Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis Description

B.U. Creative Reverse Engineering & Malware Analysis is a professional security service that analyzes malicious code and attacker tools to support detection, mitigation, and attribution efforts. The service follows a structured methodology across five phases: 1. Sample Intake & Triage - samples are prioritized by risk level and similarity to known malware families. 2. Static Analysis - code, strings, imports, resources, and obfuscation layers are examined without execution. 3. Dynamic Analysis - samples are executed in isolated environments to monitor behavior, network callbacks, and persistence mechanisms. 4. Behavioral Mapping - IOCs, TTPs, and C2 infrastructure are mapped and linked to threat actors where possible. 5. Detection & Remediation Support - detection signatures (YARA, Suricata, Sigma), blocking rules, and remediation guidance are produced. Scope of analysis includes: - Static binary analysis, unpacking, and deobfuscation - Dynamic behavior analysis in instrumented sandboxes (network, file, registry) - Script and macro analysis (Office, PowerShell), payload chain analysis, and C2 traffic analysis Deliverables include: - Technical analysis report covering TTPs, IOCs, and indicators with YARA/Suricata rules - Malware kill-chain diagram and recommended detection signatures - Evidence package and timeline for legal/forensic use (if required) - Playbook for containment and eradication Optional add-ons include long-term malware tracking and campaign monitoring, integration of custom IOCs into SIEM and endpoint agents, and forensic evidence collection support for legal proceedings. The service is intended for Incident Response teams, SOCs, CERTs, and legal/compliance teams requiring forensic evidence or improved detection capabilities.