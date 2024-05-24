VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform Logo

VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform

by VMRay

Malware sandboxing platform for threat analysis and detection in SOCs

Network Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SandboxIocYaraRest Api
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VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform Description

VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform is a malware sandboxing solution designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The platform analyzes files and URLs to detect advanced evasive threats and provides automated threat analysis capabilities. The platform supports analysis of multiple file types including office documents, scripts, archives, drivers, executables, and URLs. It provides analysis environments for Windows, Linux, and MacOS operating systems. The solution can be deployed either as a cloud-based service or on-premises installation. Analysis reports include sample verdicts (Malicious, Suspicious, or Not Suspicious), Threat Indicators through VTI Rules, mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Matrix, screenshots, network behavior analysis, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and downloadable function logs. The platform supports YARA rules for custom detection. Sample submission methods include manual submission via web interface, email submission through IR Mailbox, REST API integration, and pre-built connectors for third-party security tools. The on-premises version offers customization options including custom VM images, custom detection rules, and backend configuration settings. The platform integrates with EDR, SOAR, and Threat Intelligence Platform solutions to enhance existing security infrastructure.

VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform FAQ

Common questions about VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform is Malware sandboxing platform for threat analysis and detection in SOCs developed by VMRay. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Sandbox, IOC, YARA.

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