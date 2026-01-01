Top picks: EasyControl Platform, Springdel Springmatic, Fleet Device Management — plus 42 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Quantem MDM Platform alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Quantem MDM Platform is a commercial Mobile Device Management tool developed by Quantem. Security professionals most commonly compare it with EasyControl Platform, Springdel Springmatic, Fleet Device Management, Devicie Automation Platform, and Hexnode Mobile Device Management. All 45 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Quantem MDM Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Unified MDM platform for multi-platform enterprise & dedicated device fleet mgmt.
Shares 7 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Patch Management, Configuration Management, Linux, Policy +3 more
Edge-first MDM/EMM platform for managing enterprise device fleets at scale.
Shares 6 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Configuration Management, IOT Security, Policy, Remote Access +2 more
Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile.
Shares 4 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Patch Management, Configuration Management, Linux, Windows
Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale.
Shares 5 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Patch Management, Configuration Management, Windows, Android Security +1 more
Unified endpoint management platform for mobile and desktop device fleets
Shares 3 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Patch Management, Android Security, BYOD
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Shares 4 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Patch Management, Configuration Management, Windows, BYOD
Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery.
Shares 4 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Patch Management, Configuration Management, Policy, Windows
Microsoft Intune-based platform for endpoint mgmt, patching & compliance.
Shares 4 capabilities with Quantem MDM Platform: Patch Management, Configuration Management, Windows, BYOD
Unified MDM platform for multi-platform enterprise & dedicated device fleet mgmt.
Edge-first MDM/EMM platform for managing enterprise device fleets at scale.
Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile.
Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale.
Unified endpoint management platform for mobile and desktop device fleets
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery.
Microsoft Intune-based platform for endpoint mgmt, patching & compliance.
Unified endpoint mgmt platform for Apple, Windows, and Android devices
UEM platform for managing and securing endpoints across multiple OS platforms.
Unified endpoint management platform for Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS.
Enterprise mobile device & app management platform for BYOD, COPE, and COBO
MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints
BYOD management solution for securing corporate data on employee-owned devices
MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices
Secure enterprise smartphone with encrypted comms, custom OS, and MDM controls.
Centralized endpoint security policy mgmt via JumpCloud integration.
Mac MDM and endpoint security platform for enterprise device management
MDM solution for small businesses to manage and secure Apple devices
MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android
MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform
Enterprise mobile security platform for BYOD with containerization & MDM.
BYOD device security: secure managed, personal and contractor devices.
Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices
SaaS platform for remote smartphone locking to secure device financing
Centralized platform for managing and securing mobile devices in enterprises
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Declarative, GitOps-based endpoint mgmt using YAML and CI/CD pipelines.
Enterprise MDM with VPN, BYOD support, and ML-based mobile threat protection.
Unified Apple MDM and endpoint security platform for businesses, schools, MSPs.
Multi-tenant MS Intune automation & compliance platform for MSPs.
Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers
Unified kiosk management solution for creating and managing locked-down devices
MDM software for centralized device management across multiple platforms
Remote endpoint device control & mgmt to lock, block, or disable functions
Endpoint mgmt platform enforcing security policies & compliance across devices.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Apple device management and security platform for K-12 educational institutions
Open endpoint orchestration platform for real-time device queries & mgmt.
Enterprise mobile security platform with centralized mgmt & encrypted comms.
Device trust platform enforcing Zero Trust access via Okta device posture checks.
Endpoint centric SWG & automated compliance solution with web filtering, IODAC &VPN tunnel
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Quantem MDM Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Quantem MDM Platform include EasyControl Platform, Springdel Springmatic, Fleet Device Management, Devicie Automation Platform, and Hexnode Mobile Device Management. These Mobile Device Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 45 alternatives to Quantem MDM Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Mobile Device Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Quantem MDM Platform is a commercial Mobile Device Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Quantem MDM Platform is a Mobile Device Management tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for mobile device management capabilities and can be compared against 45 similar tools.