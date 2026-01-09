Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management
UEM platform for managing and securing endpoints across multiple OS platforms.
Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management Description
Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management is a cross-platform endpoint management solution that enables IT administrators to manage and secure devices across Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, tvOS, FireOS, ChromeOS, Linux, and VisionOS platforms from a centralized console. The platform provides device enrollment, configuration, and policy management capabilities for corporate and BYOD devices. For Windows environments, it offers patch and update management, IdP-based device login, BitLocker management, and location tracking. The solution includes no-code automation capabilities to streamline IT workflows. Hexnode supports various device ownership models and deployment scenarios, allowing organizations to manage phones, laptops, PCs, and specialized devices. The platform integrates with enterprise identity providers and directory services to enable centralized authentication and user management. The solution provides remote management capabilities, enabling IT teams to configure devices, deploy applications, enforce security policies, and perform administrative tasks from anywhere. Organizations can apply different management policies based on device type, user group, or organizational requirements. Hexnode has been recognized in industry analyst reports including IDC MarketScape UEM Vendors Assessment Reports 2024, the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, and The Forrester Unified Endpoint Management Landscape Q3 2025.
