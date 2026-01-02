Ivanti Neurons for MDM Logo

Ivanti Neurons for MDM Description

Ivanti Neurons for MDM is a cloud-based mobile device management solution that provides centralized management and security for endpoints across multiple operating systems. The platform supports iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR devices from a single console. The solution offers over-the-air device provisioning with automated enrollment through Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch Enrollment, and Windows AutoPilot. It includes mobile application management capabilities through Ivanti AppStation for securing business apps without requiring full device management. The platform provides secure email gateway functionality via Ivanti Sentry, which manages and encrypts traffic between mobile endpoints and enterprise systems. It includes Apps@Work, an enterprise app storefront for secure app distribution, along with iOS Managed Apps and Android Enterprise support for app-level configuration and security policies. Security features include Ivanti Email+ for cross-platform secure email with government-grade encryption, certificate-based authentication, and S/MIME support. Ivanti Tunnel provides multi-OS VPN capabilities allowing specific mobile apps to access corporate resources without user interaction. The solution includes Help@Work for remote screen viewing and control to support troubleshooting. It offers management capabilities for rugged mobile devices and wearables to maintain worker uptime. The platform includes an MDM Enrollment bot for automating the enrollment process for BYOD devices.

Ivanti Neurons for MDM is Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices developed by Ivanti. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Endpoint Security, BYOD.

