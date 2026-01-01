Seqrite BYOD Description

Seqrite BYOD is a mobile device management solution designed to manage corporate data and applications on employee-owned devices. The solution creates a virtual partition that separates business and personal data on personal devices, preventing data exchange between the two environments. The product includes a mobile application that provides access to corporate emails, calendars, and contacts within a secure container. IT administrators can configure and enforce browsing policies, including website and keyword blacklisting or whitelisting. The solution offers a centralized repository for storing enterprise content from emails and broadcasts. Data loss prevention capabilities include restrictions on screenshot capture, copy-paste operations, and data extraction from the application. The solution includes a camera feature that ensures media generated within the application remains secure and cannot be extracted. Remote wipe functionality allows administrators to delete corporate data from employee devices. The solution supports single sign-on for accessing features within the work profile and allows third-party and custom business applications to be added to the work profile. Email access can be restricted to only be available within the business container. The product is recognized as an Android Enterprise Silver Partner.