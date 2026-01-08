Jamf for Mobile
MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices
Jamf for Mobile
MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices
Jamf for Mobile Description
Jamf for Mobile is a mobile device management platform designed for managing and securing iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, Apple TV, and Android devices. The platform provides automated enrollment capabilities that configure and personalize devices without manual intervention. It supports both corporate-owned and BYOD scenarios, allowing organizations to manage corporate data on personal devices while maintaining user privacy. The solution includes baseline device hardening powered by Jamf Protect, which validates compliance requirements and monitors for deviations. It offers the Jamf Compliance Editor for iOS compliance management across device fleets. Organizations can remotely deliver app configurations, manage custom and App Store apps, and maintain visibility into software status through app reporting. The platform provides web content filtering to enforce acceptable use policies and web threat prevention to block phishing and malicious domains. It includes cellular data reporting and data capping features to control costs and monitor usage. For shared device environments, the solution offers role-specific configurations and workflows, including Single Login for device provisioning, Jamf Mobile Assist for frontline worker self-service, Return to Service app for device refresh, and Healthcare Listener for automated bedside device management. The platform integrates with Jamf Marketplace partners and supports software-defined networking for secure access to work resources. It provides app risk monitoring to block apps displaying risky behavior and identifies threats from side-loaded apps, suspicious developer profiles, and vulnerable app versions.
Jamf for Mobile FAQ
Common questions about Jamf for Mobile including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Jamf for Mobile is MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices developed by Jamf. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, Apple, BYOD.
