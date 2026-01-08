Jamf for Mobile Logo

Jamf for Mobile

MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Jamf for Mobile is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Jamf for Mobile Description

Jamf for Mobile is a mobile device management platform designed for managing and securing iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, Apple TV, and Android devices. The platform provides automated enrollment capabilities that configure and personalize devices without manual intervention. It supports both corporate-owned and BYOD scenarios, allowing organizations to manage corporate data on personal devices while maintaining user privacy. The solution includes baseline device hardening powered by Jamf Protect, which validates compliance requirements and monitors for deviations. It offers the Jamf Compliance Editor for iOS compliance management across device fleets. Organizations can remotely deliver app configurations, manage custom and App Store apps, and maintain visibility into software status through app reporting. The platform provides web content filtering to enforce acceptable use policies and web threat prevention to block phishing and malicious domains. It includes cellular data reporting and data capping features to control costs and monitor usage. For shared device environments, the solution offers role-specific configurations and workflows, including Single Login for device provisioning, Jamf Mobile Assist for frontline worker self-service, Return to Service app for device refresh, and Healthcare Listener for automated bedside device management. The platform integrates with Jamf Marketplace partners and supports software-defined networking for secure access to work resources. It provides app risk monitoring to block apps displaying risky behavior and identifies threats from side-loaded apps, suspicious developer profiles, and vulnerable app versions.

Jamf for Mobile FAQ

Common questions about Jamf for Mobile including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Jamf for Mobile is MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices developed by Jamf. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, Apple, BYOD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →