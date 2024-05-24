Trustonic Device Locking Description

Trustonic Device Locking is a SaaS platform that provides remote smartphone locking capabilities for carriers, retailers, and financiers offering device financing programs. The solution protects over 280 million devices globally. The platform enables organizations to remotely lock smartphones when payments are missed, improving payment compliance for both prepaid and postpaid customers. It supports various payment models including weekly top-ups, Pay Go, and mobile money installments, particularly targeting prepaid-first markets and customers without formal credit history. The solution includes SIM control functionality that prevents SIM swapping until subsidy investments are recovered, keeping customers on the original network. It also addresses supply chain theft by rendering locked devices unsellable with zero resale value, protecting devices from factory to store throughout the distribution chain. The platform provides automated payment reminders to customers and allows organizations to remotely block smartphone access for non-payment. It operates across Android and KaiOS devices, with partnerships covering 85% of devices globally including major OEMs like Samsung, Oppo, Motorola, and others. The solution is designed for telecommunications carriers, mobile retailers, and device financing companies looking to expand device financing programs while managing credit risk and reducing bad debt.