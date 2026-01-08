Jamf for K-12 Description

Jamf for K-12 is a device management and security platform designed for educational institutions using Apple devices. The platform provides device configuration management through Blueprints, which utilize Declarative Device Management for managing settings, commands, app installations, and restrictions. App Installers automate the lifecycle management of third-party applications by sourcing, packaging, and deploying updated versions. The platform includes classroom-focused tools: Jamf Teacher enables educators to control apps, content, and restrictions while collaborating and proctoring remote exams. Jamf Student allows students to access apps, message teachers, and participate in class. Jamf Parent provides parents with controls for app and site access along with safety alerts. Security features are powered by Jamf Safe Internet, Jamf Protect, and Jamf Connect for education. These components provide web threat prevention to block phishing, cryptojacking, and malicious domains. Web content filtering secures student devices and blocks harmful content. Mac endpoint protection defends against malware and threats. Identity and access management capabilities deliver onboarding and access control with cloud identities. The platform supports role-based administration for streamlined workflows and includes Return to Service functionality for end-of-year device returns. Same-day support is provided for new Apple operating system releases. App configuration capabilities allow administrators to remotely configure app settings including server connections, authentication methods, and feature toggles.