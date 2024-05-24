Iru Endpoint Management Description

Iru Endpoint Management is a unified endpoint management platform that manages Apple, Windows, and Android devices through a single lightweight agent. The platform provides automated device provisioning, configuration management, and policy enforcement across multiple operating systems. The solution includes Assignment Maps, a visual interface for scoping and staging device configurations with conditional logic and conflict checking. It offers automated app deployment and updates through Auto Apps, a library of over 200 common business applications for Mac and Windows with configurable update enforcement policies. The platform features automated workflows that maintain apps, settings, and security controls in desired states. It provides device inventory tracking, compliance monitoring, and troubleshooting capabilities with assignment logic tracing. The agent installs at enrollment and updates automatically. Configuration controls are unified across different operating systems into single management interfaces. The platform includes AI-powered insights that analyze endpoint data and recommend actions. It supports staged deployments with test groups to minimize disruption during rollouts of new applications, controls, or OS versions. The solution offers self-service capabilities for end users, remote device management functions, and integration with identity providers. It includes reporting and analytics features for tracking device compliance, security posture, and operational metrics across the endpoint environment.