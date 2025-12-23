XFA Device Security Description

XFA Device Security is an agentless device security platform that provides visibility and compliance enforcement for devices accessing business platforms. The solution integrates with Identity Providers to discover all connected devices, assess their security posture, and enforce access controls. The platform operates without requiring agents on endpoints, enabling coverage of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), managed devices, and external devices such as freelancer equipment. XFA performs device verification at login and provides real-time security alerts to users. The solution includes three main components: Discovery for identifying all devices accessing business platforms, Awareness for providing security alerts and insights to users, and Enforce for ensuring only compliant devices can access business data. The platform supports self-onboarding workflows for users to verify their devices. XFA is designed to maintain user privacy by not taking control or ownership of devices while still enforcing security policies. The platform provides compliance evidence for certifications and integrates with compliance platforms to share device security status. The solution addresses Zero Trust security requirements by verifying device security before granting access to business resources. Organizations can use XFA to scale their security programs while supporting flexible work arrangements that include personal and external devices.