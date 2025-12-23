XFA Device Security Logo

XFA Device Security

Agentless device security platform for BYOD, managed, and external devices.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

XFA Device Security Description

XFA Device Security is an agentless device security platform that provides visibility and compliance enforcement for devices accessing business platforms. The solution integrates with Identity Providers to discover all connected devices, assess their security posture, and enforce access controls. The platform operates without requiring agents on endpoints, enabling coverage of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), managed devices, and external devices such as freelancer equipment. XFA performs device verification at login and provides real-time security alerts to users. The solution includes three main components: Discovery for identifying all devices accessing business platforms, Awareness for providing security alerts and insights to users, and Enforce for ensuring only compliant devices can access business data. The platform supports self-onboarding workflows for users to verify their devices. XFA is designed to maintain user privacy by not taking control or ownership of devices while still enforcing security policies. The platform provides compliance evidence for certifications and integrates with compliance platforms to share device security status. The solution addresses Zero Trust security requirements by verifying device security before granting access to business resources. Organizations can use XFA to scale their security programs while supporting flexible work arrangements that include personal and external devices.

XFA Device Security FAQ

Common questions about XFA Device Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

XFA Device Security is Agentless device security platform for BYOD, managed, and external devices. developed by XFA. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, BYOD, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →