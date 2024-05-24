JumpCloud Device Management Logo

JumpCloud Device Management

Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers

Endpoint Security Commercial
JumpCloud Device Management Description

JumpCloud Device Management is a cloud-based device management solution that provides centralized management capabilities for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices. The platform enables IT administrators to configure, secure, and support endpoint and server infrastructure from a single interface. The solution operates through a system agent that is installed on managed devices, allowing administrators to manage heterogeneous IT environments under common policies and standards. The platform integrates with JumpCloud's open directory platform to provide unified access management across different operating systems. JumpCloud Device Management addresses the security challenges associated with remote work and distributed device fleets. The platform enables organizations to centrally manage devices regardless of location, apply profile requirements, and maintain consistent security policies across mixed operating system environments. The solution is designed to replace traditional on-premises directory services like Active Directory for organizations with diverse operating system requirements. It provides centralized access control and device management capabilities without requiring separate tools for different platforms. The platform offers a 30-day trial period for evaluation purposes, allowing organizations to test the device management capabilities before committing to the service.

JumpCloud Device Management FAQ

Common questions about JumpCloud Device Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

JumpCloud Device Management is Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers developed by JumpCloud. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Device Security, Endpoint Security, Cross Platform.

