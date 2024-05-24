Hexnode Desktop Management Logo

Hexnode Desktop Management

Unified endpoint management platform for Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS.

Endpoint Security Commercial
Hexnode Desktop Management Description

Hexnode Desktop Management is a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that provides centralized management capabilities for desktop devices across Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS platforms. The platform enables IT administrators to manage device configurations, enforce security policies, and maintain compliance from a single console. The solution includes automated patch management for operating system and application updates, with compliance tracking and vulnerability monitoring. Remote access and control capabilities allow administrators to view and control desktop devices remotely for troubleshooting and support purposes. The platform supports custom scripting for automation tasks, with an AI-assisted script generation feature called Hexnode Genie. Workflow automation enables IT teams to create conditional actions based on device states and events. Application management features allow deployment and control of software across managed devices. Hexnode Gateway facilitates migration from legacy management systems to modern UEM. Hexnode Access provides identity and access management capabilities for simplified desktop sign-in flows with integration to identity providers. The platform supports kiosk mode deployment for locked-down device configurations. Device enrollment options vary by platform, with support for zero-touch deployment scenarios. The solution includes geofencing capabilities for location-based policy enforcement and monitoring of device health and usage metrics.

Hexnode Desktop Management is Unified endpoint management platform for Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. developed by Hexnode. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Device Security, Patch Management.

