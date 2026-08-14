MDM platform for managing Android, Windows, Linux & macOS device fleets.
MDM platform for managing Android, Windows, Linux & macOS device fleets.
Quantem MDM Platform is a cloud-based Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution that enables organizations to enroll, configure, monitor, and manage device fleets across Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems from a single unified console. Key capabilities include: Device Management: - Zero-touch enrollment for Android devices - Policy controls and compliance monitoring across all supported OS platforms - Remote diagnostics and device configuration - Geofencing for location-based policy enforcement - Hardware restriction controls (camera access, Wi-Fi configuration, USB file transfer, factory reset prevention) Application Management: - Centralized app catalog for both store and custom in-house applications - App blocking across entire device fleets or specific device groups - Automated and staged app updates with pause/rollback options - App data clearing on schedule or on-demand - App usage reporting Kiosk Solutions: - Single-app kiosk mode for dedicated-purpose devices - Multi-app kiosk mode with a secure interface - Custom launcher with branding support - Digital signage management for Android TVs and commercial displays - Integrated kiosk unit deployment BYOD / Work Profile: - Separation of personal and work data on shared devices - Enterprise-grade data security with employee privacy controls The platform is designed for use across industries including healthcare, logistics, and retail, supporting mission-critical device fleets such as point-of-sale terminals, delivery route devices, and hospital equipment. It exposes APIs for integration with third-party systems such as HR and route planning tools.
Common questions about Quantem MDM Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Quantem MDM Platform is MDM platform for managing Android, Windows, Linux & macOS device fleets, developed by Quantem. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, Windows, Linux.
Quantem MDM Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Quantem MDM Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Quantem MDM Platform is built for security teams handling Android Security, Windows, Linux, BYOD. It supports workflows including zero-touch enrollment for android devices, kiosk mode (single-app, multi-app, custom launcher), application catalog with custom and store app management. Teams typically adopt Quantem MDM Platform when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/quantem-mdm-platform
Quantem MDM Platform is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://quantem.io/ or contact Quantem directly.
Popular alternatives to Quantem MDM Platform include:
Compare all Quantem MDM Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/quantem-mdm-platform
Quantem MDM Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Android Security, Windows, Linux, BYOD, Patch Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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