Quantem MDM Platform Description

Quantem MDM Platform is a cloud-based Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution that enables organizations to enroll, configure, monitor, and manage device fleets across Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems from a single unified console. Key capabilities include: Device Management: - Zero-touch enrollment for Android devices - Policy controls and compliance monitoring across all supported OS platforms - Remote diagnostics and device configuration - Geofencing for location-based policy enforcement - Hardware restriction controls (camera access, Wi-Fi configuration, USB file transfer, factory reset prevention) Application Management: - Centralized app catalog for both store and custom in-house applications - App blocking across entire device fleets or specific device groups - Automated and staged app updates with pause/rollback options - App data clearing on schedule or on-demand - App usage reporting Kiosk Solutions: - Single-app kiosk mode for dedicated-purpose devices - Multi-app kiosk mode with a secure interface - Custom launcher with branding support - Digital signage management for Android TVs and commercial displays - Integrated kiosk unit deployment BYOD / Work Profile: - Separation of personal and work data on shared devices - Enterprise-grade data security with employee privacy controls The platform is designed for use across industries including healthcare, logistics, and retail, supporting mission-critical device fleets such as point-of-sale terminals, delivery route devices, and hospital equipment. It exposes APIs for integration with third-party systems such as HR and route planning tools.